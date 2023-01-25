Join TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in Québec City, Québec

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is broadcasting two shows from Québec City, Québec, Thursday, Feb. 2. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will help kick off The Québec Winter Carnival in front of a live audience. Fans are encouraged to join the outdoor audience in Québec City. Details below:

Location: Bistro 1640 along Rue Sainte-Anne in the heart of Old Québec

Time: 8:15 a.m. — audience arrival

10 a.m — first show taping (live)

11:30 a.m. — second show taping

Please be advised: All audience joining the outdoor space will be required to go through a security screening. Fans are encouraged to dress warmly and bring posters.