TODAY went totally '80s for Halloween, as our anchors channeled iconic looks from the movies and music of that decade Wednesday morning.
But just how well did their costumes capture the reality of their retro inspirations?
Just take a look at these side-by-side pics and decide for yourself!
Willie Geist took on the part of everyone's favorite school skipper from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
As for Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, they sent us "Back to the Future" as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively.
Craig Melvin didn't hold back during his first Halloween on the plaza. Check out his Prince Akeem from "Coming to America."
Jenna Bush Hager and Peter Alexander took our breath away with their "Top Gun" interpretation (with TODAY Executive Producer Libby Leist getting in on the fun as well).
But it wasn't all about the big-screen fun. Kathie Lee Gifford brought back the '80s vibes with the musical "Material Girl" herself, Madonna.
And Carson Daly? He showed us who's The Boss with his Bruce Springsteen costume.
Sheinelle Jones kicked up her heels as leggy singing legend Tina Turner.
Savannah Guthrie was a dead ringer for the oh-"So Unusual" Cyndi Lauper.
And if you ask us, Hoda Kotb's take on Elton John deserved a standing ovation.
But our sentimental favorite might have been our puppy with a purpose, Sunny, dressed as Cher.
It was all treats and no tricks on the plaza this Halloween!