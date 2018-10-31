Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

TODAY went totally '80s for Halloween, as our anchors channeled iconic looks from the movies and music of that decade Wednesday morning.

But just how well did their costumes capture the reality of their retro inspirations?

Just take a look at these side-by-side pics and decide for yourself!

Willie Geist took on the part of everyone's favorite school skipper from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

TODAY

As for Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, they sent us "Back to the Future" as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively.

TODAY

Craig Melvin didn't hold back during his first Halloween on the plaza. Check out his Prince Akeem from "Coming to America."

TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager and Peter Alexander took our breath away with their "Top Gun" interpretation (with TODAY Executive Producer Libby Leist getting in on the fun as well).

TODAY

But it wasn't all about the big-screen fun. Kathie Lee Gifford brought back the '80s vibes with the musical "Material Girl" herself, Madonna.

TODAY

And Carson Daly? He showed us who's The Boss with his Bruce Springsteen costume.

TODAY

Sheinelle Jones kicked up her heels as leggy singing legend Tina Turner.

TODAY

Savannah Guthrie was a dead ringer for the oh-"So Unusual" Cyndi Lauper.

TODAY

And if you ask us, Hoda Kotb's take on Elton John deserved a standing ovation.

TODAY

But our sentimental favorite might have been our puppy with a purpose, Sunny, dressed as Cher.

TODAY

It was all treats and no tricks on the plaza this Halloween!