See pics the TODAY family shared from Al's daughter's wedding: 'What a special night'

It was a big weekend for Al Roker and his family!

His older daughter, Courtney, married Wesley Laga on Friday one year after announcing her engagement. The couple wed in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by plenty of friends and family, including the TODAY family!

Sheinelle Jones and her husband, Uche Ojeh, Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, and Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, represented the TODAY family at the wedding, sharing sweet photos of the special day on Instagram over the weekend.

On Sunday, Craig shared two photos from Courtney’s ceremony on Instagram. He snapped a shot of the father-daughter dance between Al and Courtney and posted another adorable pic of himself kissing Al’s head.

“What a special night. Enjoyed celebrating love,” Craig captioned his post. “My friend and mentor @alroker walked his oldest down the aisle. @lindsaycz @debrobertsabc.”

Craig’s wife, Lindsay, shared her excitement for the much-needed night out on Saturday. She posted two adorable snaps from the day on Instagram, including a shot of Craig with his arms around her as they smile at the camera and the precious moment between her husband and Al.

“Can you tell how excited I was to get back on a dance floor for the first time in a loooong time?!!” she wrote. “Had an awesome evening celebrating with friends. Congrats Coutney and Wes on getting hitched and to the father of the bride @alroker for an awesome night!!! #justmarried #wedding #dance #love.”

Sheinelle shared a gallery of photos on Instagram to document the momentous occasion. Among the images was an adorable shot of her and her husband in their wedding attire, a snap of some of the TODAY family, a photo of Al with his son, Nick, 18, and a black-and-white photo of the father-daughter dance.

“We couldn’t think of a better reason to ‘dress up’ again for the first time in more than a year,” Sheinelle wrote in the caption. “Congrats to our friends @alroker & @debrobertsabc and the stars of the night Courtney & Wesley on this beautiful wedding! We had so much fun! Everyone was so busy having a BALL and dancing I just realized we didn’t get a pic with the bride & groom! (Wesley’s dance moves were pretty epic.) It was a night filled with so much joy!”

Hoda kicked off her celebratory Instagram post with a photo of the bride and groom alongside Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts. She followed up with two snaps featuring the TODAY family, including Sheinelle, Craig, Al and Dylan.

She simply captioned her post, “Magical night xxx.”

Dylan ended her weekend with a roundup post on Instagram, detailing Courtney's wedding and a special beach day where she had a chance to spend some time with friends. She shared a carousel of images, posting a snap with her TODAY family as well as a solo pic with her husband at the wedding, followed by a few shots of her beach weekend.

"What a weekend...wedding and summertime!!" she wrote. "It was so lovely and special celebrating @alroker’s daughter’s wedding, then catching up with friends we haven’t seen in well over a year!"

While Al was posting all weekend about his daughter’s wedding, he did take a moment to post a snapshot with both of his families. On Saturday, he shared one group photo on Instagram that included Brian, Dylan, Sheinelle, Craig, and Lindsay along with his wife, his son, and his younger daughter, Leila, 22.

“Sharing @ouichefroker and @djweslaga with my @todayshow #peeps @debrobertsabc @cleilapatra and @nick.roker155,” he captioned the shot.

