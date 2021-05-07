Check out the 2021 Citi Music Series on TODAY summer lineup

Music is returning to TODAY in a big way, and the list of this summer's performers is going to start the season off on a high note!

Following a kickoff on Thursday with OneRepublic busting out the tunes for frontline nurses, the 2021 Citi Music Series on TODAY summer lineup of performers was announced on Friday.

The full schedule of musical acts can be found below, but includes H.E.R., Coldplay, Cynthia Erivo, Blake Shelton and more.

As in previous years, there will be in-person concerts on the TODAY Plaza, but also virtual performances, exclusive artist interviews and surprises for viewers.

All in-person performances will comply with the Centers for Disease Control and New York State guidelines, regarding COVID precautions. Audiences will be limited to a small, select group. (Fortunately, anyone can watch the magic happen in their living rooms!)

This is the seventh consecutive year TODAY has partnered with its sponsor Citi to bring great music to its audience. Here's the announced schedule — with even more names to come as the days get warmer!

Citi Music Series on TODAY summer lineup:

Thursday, May 6

OneRepublic

Friday, May 21

Blake Shelton

Friday, June 11

Maroon 5

Thursday, June 17

Coldplay

Friday, June 25

H.E.R.

Friday, August 13

Ben Platt

Friday, August 20

Cynthia Erivo

Dan + Shay

Mickey Guyton

Zac Brown Band

Little Big Town

Stay tuned for more....