This lucky viewer will be joining the TODAY's Take table for a day

UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who entered but the contest is over.
After over 500 submissions in our TODAY's Take a Seat contest, the lucky winner has been chosen! The viewer that will be joining the TODAY's Take tomorrow as their co-host is ... Owen Pickard from Blanchard, Oklahoma.
Meet the viewer who will 'take a seat' as a TODAY's Take co-hostPlay Video - 1:21
This article was originally published on September 5, 2017.