Pop Culture

This lucky viewer will be joining the TODAY's Take table for a day

TODAY

UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who entered but the contest is over.

After over 500 submissions in our TODAY's Take a Seat contest, the lucky winner has been chosen! The viewer that will be joining the TODAY's Take tomorrow as their co-host is ... Owen Pickard from Blanchard, Oklahoma.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Meet the viewer who will 'take a seat' as a TODAY's Take co-host

Play Video - 1:21

Meet the viewer who will 'take a seat' as a TODAY's Take co-host

Play Video - 1:21

This article was originally published on September 5, 2017.

More: Pop Culture TV On the show TODAY's Take

TOP