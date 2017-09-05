Have you ever wanted to join Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker as a TODAY's Take co-host?
How to draw, lose weight, kiss: See the top Google 'How To' searchesPlay Video - 6:18
How to draw, lose weight, kiss: See the top Google 'How To' searchesPlay Video - 6:18
Today is your lucky day! We're giving one lucky viewer a chance to join our table for a day, thanks to our TODAY's Take a Seat contest!
All you have to do is fill out the form below and tell us why you deserve to join our TODAY's Take team for a special hour.