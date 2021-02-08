Love is in the air. Well, at least it’s on the screen.
We think you’re going to love this: TODAY is asking you to pick the best romantic comedy of all time. That’s right — to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ve assembled a bracket to find the film that melts hearts the most, the one that makes it skip a beat, the one we think about when we’re watching other movies and feel unfulfilled.
The contenders feature some classics, along with some new releases that have made a dent in the world of pop culture.
So, start a roaring fire, open a box of chocolates and pop a bottle of wine. Here are the movies up for the title.
“When Harry Met Sally ...” vs. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal play a mismatched couple who argue over whether members of the opposite sex can’t just be friends in “When Harry Met Sally,” while Renee Zellweger finds herself torn between two men (Hugh Grant and Colin Firth) courting her.
“Love Actually” vs. “Pretty Woman”
The ensemble “Love Actually” has charmed its way into becoming one of many can’t-miss Christmas flicks, while “Pretty Woman," about a prostitute who falls in love with a high-powered businessman (Richard Gere), turned Julia Roberts into a star.
“Sleepless in Seattle” vs. “Crazy Rich Asians”
There’s a reason Meg Ryan was the rom-com queen for years. In 1993, she teamed up with Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle," about a widower’s son who tries to help his father find a special someone. “Crazy Rich Asians,” about a New Yorker (Constance Wu) who gets all she can handle when she travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family, charmed audiences when it came out in 2018.
“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” vs. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs provided a fresh spin on the older woman-younger man dynamic in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” while a zany Greek family put Nia Vardalos’ non-Greek fiancé through his paces in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
“Something’s Gotta Give” vs. “Think Like A Man”
Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton prove opposites attract in “Something’s Gotta Give," while the ensemble comedy “Think Like a Man” focuses on four men attempting to get a leg up on their partners.
“Say Anything” vs. “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
No movie did more for boomboxes than “Say Anything,” with John Cusack as a teen slacker who woos Ione Skye’s valedictorian, despite her father’s disapproval. In “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” Matthew McConaughey is determined to prove he can make Kate Hudson fall in love with him in — spoiler alert — 10 days, while she’s writing a magazine article about how to drive away a guy away in the same time frame.
“Notting Hill” vs. “Overboard”
Hugh Grant plays a London bookstore owner who starts seeing a popular American actress (Julia Roberts) in “Notting Hill.” In “Overboard,” working man Kurt Russell decides to make wealthy snob (and real-life partner) Goldie Hawn his boys’ mother when she gets amnesia after falling off her yacht.
“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” vs. “You’ve Got Mail”
Jason Segel’s attempt to ger over Kristen Bell leads him to Mila Kunis in Hawaii in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” while Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (again!) are a seemingly mismatched couple who fall in love online in “You’ve Got Mail,” oblivious to the fact that he's trying to run her bookstore out of business.