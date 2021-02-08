Love is in the air. Well, at least it’s on the screen.

We think you’re going to love this: TODAY is asking you to pick the best romantic comedy of all time. That’s right — to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ve assembled a bracket to find the film that melts hearts the most, the one that makes it skip a beat, the one we think about when we’re watching other movies and feel unfulfilled.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The contenders feature some classics, along with some new releases that have made a dent in the world of pop culture.

So, start a roaring fire, open a box of chocolates and pop a bottle of wine. Here are the movies up for the title.

“When Harry Met Sally ...” vs. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal play a mismatched couple who argue over whether members of the opposite sex can’t just be friends in “When Harry Met Sally,” while Renee Zellweger finds herself torn between two men (Hugh Grant and Colin Firth) courting her.