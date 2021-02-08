IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Rom-Com Bracket Showdown: Vote for the best romantic comedy of all time

Sixteen flicks proven to make you laugh while tugging at your heart vie for the coveted title of best rom-com of all time.

Feb. 8, 202101:37
By Drew Weisholtz

Love is in the air. Well, at least it’s on the screen.

We think you’re going to love this: TODAY is asking you to pick the best romantic comedy of all time. That’s right — to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ve assembled a bracket to find the film that melts hearts the most, the one that makes it skip a beat, the one we think about when we’re watching other movies and feel unfulfilled.

The contenders feature some classics, along with some new releases that have made a dent in the world of pop culture.

So, start a roaring fire, open a box of chocolates and pop a bottle of wine. Here are the movies up for the title.

“When Harry Met Sally ...” vs. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal play a mismatched couple who argue over whether members of the opposite sex can’t just be friends in “When Harry Met Sally,” while Renee Zellweger finds herself torn between two men (Hugh Grant and Colin Firth) courting her.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal made "When Harry Met Sally ..." a monster hit in 1989.Alamy
"Bridget Jones's Diary" spawned two sequels.Alamy

“Love Actually” vs. “Pretty Woman”

The ensemble “Love Actually” has charmed its way into becoming one of many can’t-miss Christmas flicks, while “Pretty Woman," about a prostitute who falls in love with a high-powered businessman (Richard Gere), turned Julia Roberts into a star.

Andrew Lincoln professing his love for Keira Knightley in one of "Love Actually's" more famous scenes.Universal Pictures
Richard Gere and Julia Roberts helped make "Pretty Woman" the second biggest film of 1990 at the box office.Moviestore / REX via Shutterstock

“Sleepless in Seattle” vs. “Crazy Rich Asians”

There’s a reason Meg Ryan was the rom-com queen for years. In 1993, she teamed up with Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle," about a widower’s son who tries to help his father find a special someone. “Crazy Rich Asians,” about a New Yorker (Constance Wu) who gets all she can handle when she travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family, charmed audiences when it came out in 2018.

"Sleepless in Seattle" is one of two Meg Ryan-Tom Hanks (seen here with Ross Malinger) in our bracket.Alamy
Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Awkwafina provided plenty of laughs and drama in "Crazy Rich Asians."Sanja Bucko / Warner Bros.

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” vs. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs provided a fresh spin on the older woman-younger man dynamic in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” while a zany Greek family put Nia Vardalos’ non-Greek fiancé through his paces in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett sizzled in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos in "My Big Greek Wedding," a surprise hit in 2002.Alamy

“Something’s Gotta Give” vs. “Think Like A Man”

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton prove opposites attract in “Something’s Gotta Give," while the ensemble comedy “Think Like a Man” focuses on four men attempting to get a leg up on their partners.

Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson find love in their 60s in "Something's Gotta Give."Everett Collection
The 2012 ensemble comedy "Think Like a Man" continues to have a strong fanbase.Alamy

“Say Anything” vs. “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

No movie did more for boomboxes than “Say Anything,” with John Cusack as a teen slacker who woos Ione Skye’s valedictorian, despite her father’s disapproval. In “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” Matthew McConaughey is determined to prove he can make Kate Hudson fall in love with him in — spoiler alert — 10 days, while she’s writing a magazine article about how to drive away a guy away in the same time frame.

If you recognize this image of John Cusack, then you know the impact it had on "Say Anything."Alamy
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey had chemistry in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."Alamy

“Notting Hill” vs. “Overboard”

Hugh Grant plays a London bookstore owner who starts seeing a popular American actress (Julia Roberts) in “Notting Hill.” In “Overboard,” working man Kurt Russell decides to make wealthy snob (and real-life partner) Goldie Hawn his boys’ mother when she gets amnesia after falling off her yacht.

Can a regular guy and a superstar find love? That's the dilemma in "Notting Hill."Alamy
Real-life couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell find love after she develops amnesia in this '80s favorite.Alamy

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” vs. “You’ve Got Mail”

Jason Segel’s attempt to ger over Kristen Bell leads him to Mila Kunis in Hawaii in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” while Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (again!) are a seemingly mismatched couple who fall in love online in “You’ve Got Mail,” oblivious to the fact that he's trying to run her bookstore out of business.

Kristen Bell dumps Jason Segel for rock star Russell Brand in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."Alamy
A few years after "Sleepless in Seattle," Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were at it again in "You've Got Mail," in the early days of cyberdating.Alamy
Drew Weisholtz