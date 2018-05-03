share tweet pin email

At TODAY we've always known Kathie Lee Gifford was a star.

But now she's going to be a movie star, appearing opposite Craig Ferguson, who is totally one of our favorite regular visitors to the fourth hour!

As Kathie Lee reported on TODAY Thursday, she's written and will star in "Love Me to Death," which begins filming in Scotland in June.

"(It's) a little movie with big themes," she said. "Very musically driven."

She added that she wanted to write about a recently widowed woman who was nothing like herself. (Kathie Lee's husband, Frank, died in 2015.) That widow, Annabelle, brings her husband's ashes to Scotland during a trip to visit places they loved in the movies, according to Deadline.

I am beyond thrilled to announce the project Iâm about to film with Craig Ferguson! https://t.co/Dkar2GYMFK — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) May 3, 2018

Craig will play a "curmudgeonly Scotsman," Deadline noted, and along the way "a family secret is revealed, one wedding is derailed, another is planned, and two unlikely people get a second chance at love."

And Craig even made a special video to surprise Kathie Lee with, telling her that he's thrilled to be starring alongside her. "Not only are you beautiful and talented and funny and charming, you're also my boss, and I'm afraid of you," he quipped.

Of course, this won't be either Kathie Lee or Craig's first time making movies; both have had long careers in film and television. But it will be their first film collaboration, borne out of a delightful friendship they struck when he sat in for Hoda Kotb in 2017, while she was out on maternity leave.

Kathie Lee noted they plan to start shooting on June 4, and they're hoping to have the movie out by Christmas.

"I don't know how I'm going to get through it," said Kathie Lee. "I am going to laugh what's left of my butt off."

