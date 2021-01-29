Doppelgänger dads: This TODAY fan's father looks just like George W. Bush

During "Best Fan Friend Friday" on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager welcomed Eliza Buell, a 25-year-old preschool teacher who has more than just a few things in common with Jenna.

Like Jenna, Buell, who hails from Dallas and recently moved to Denver, used to attend Camp Longhorn. She also happens to have a father who looks just like Jenna’s dad, former President George W. Bush, even providing a photo of her father holding her as a child as proof that he and the former leader of the free world are dead ringers.

Is that former President George W. Bush? Nope, it's TODAY fan Eliza Buell with her dad, who has a striking resemblance to the former commander in chief. Courtesy Eliza Buell

The picture flashed on the screen next to a throwback photo of the former president with Jenna, giving viewers a glimpse of just how much of a doppelgänger Buell’s dad really is.

Former President Bush with Jenna as a child Courtesy Robert Daemmrich Photography / Sygma via Getty Images

“We will be at a restaurant and suddenly we will have eight people waiting on us and we get all this free food and all this stuff,” she said.

“And we’re just like, ‘Why is this happening?’ And then they’ll ask for a picture and I’m like, ‘Why does someone want a picture with my dad?’ And then we realize that they think that he’s the president and it is just the most hysterical thing.

"We’ve even gone through an airport and gotten special treatment during security. And it is the most hilarious thing. Everyone thinks he is the president.”

And not only do both dads look alike, but Buell couldn’t help but note that she and Jenna look like they're cut from the same cloth, too.

"You and I kind of look alike, too," she pointed out, referring to the throwback photos.