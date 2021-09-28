TODAY is celebrating International Day of the Girl on the plaza — and you could be there!

On Monday Oct. 11, TODAY will celebrate International Day of the Girl with a special LIVE event to empower and celebrate girls all over the world — this year, with a spotlight on the girls and women of Afghanistan.

TODAY is inviting a fully-vaccinated audience to attend this ticketed event.

If you’re able to be on the TODAY Plaza in midtown Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 11 from 6:00 a.m. -9:00 a.m. ET, fill out the form below. A producer will contact you to confirm your tickets for the event.

Please note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance, and all guests must be 12 years or older to attend. "Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be your physical vaccination card, which shows a US approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson), along with a valid form of photo ID.