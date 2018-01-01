Everyone celebrates New Year's Eve in their own way, and the TODAY family is no different. From matching PJs to paper dresses and liquor store runs, here's how our favorite anchors wrapped up 2017 and greeted 2018!
Dylan Dreyer wins first prize, for sharing with us a sweet video of what it's like to try and get a fussy baby (that would be 1-year-old Calvin) to pose with mom and dad Brian Fichera in matching "bear" pajamas for a new year's wish ... and fail hilariously:
That said, we totally admire Brian's "shift the toy into the camera angle" in a bid to get Calvin to focus.
Meanwhile, Al Roker posted a fun twirly picture of his wife Deborah Roberts in what he says is a paper dress! We love it, and she looks extremely festive:
Hoda Kotb, meanwhile, just had a simple wish for all of us:
Carson kept it low key at home, though he and his wife Siri did have all the doodads (like hats and glasses) to ring in 2018:
And we learned Willie Geist unplugged from social media altogether to hang with his loved ones:
Still, he did have a toast to share in this throwback pic with Snoop Dog:
Which reminds us, where is Savannah Guthrie? Aha, we understand now:
Thanks for sharing! Looks like everyone had a delightful New Year's Eve, however they celebrated!
Frigid temps made New Year's Eve ball drop 2nd coldest on recordPlay Video - 1:38
