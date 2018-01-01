share tweet pin email

Everyone celebrates New Year's Eve in their own way, and the TODAY family is no different. From matching PJs to paper dresses and liquor store runs, here's how our favorite anchors wrapped up 2017 and greeted 2018!

Dylan Dreyer wins first prize, for sharing with us a sweet video of what it's like to try and get a fussy baby (that would be 1-year-old Calvin) to pose with mom and dad Brian Fichera in matching "bear" pajamas for a new year's wish ... and fail hilariously:

That said, we totally admire Brian's "shift the toy into the camera angle" in a bid to get Calvin to focus.

Meanwhile, Al Roker posted a fun twirly picture of his wife Deborah Roberts in what he says is a paper dress! We love it, and she looks extremely festive:

Hoda Kotb, meanwhile, just had a simple wish for all of us:

Happy new yearxxxxx A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

Carson kept it low key at home, though he and his wife Siri did have all the doodads (like hats and glasses) to ring in 2018:

And we learned Willie Geist unplugged from social media altogether to hang with his loved ones:

And now I get my first chance in forever to do what many friends recommend highly. Iâm deleting social media from my phone while I spend the next few days away with family and friends.



Happy New Year... and go get âem tonight, Mariah! ð¾ððºð¸ pic.twitter.com/jEaG46XYWf — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 31, 2017

Still, he did have a toast to share in this throwback pic with Snoop Dog:

Which reminds us, where is Savannah Guthrie? Aha, we understand now:

#NYE itâs on A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Thanks for sharing! Looks like everyone had a delightful New Year's Eve, however they celebrated!

