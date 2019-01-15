Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The first viral challenge of 2019 requires a trip back to 2009 to what a difference a decade makes. And in the case of the TODAY anchors, it's not much.

With social media being flooded with photos of people comparing what they looked like in 2009 to what they look like now in the #10YearChallenge, the TODAY anchors decided to get in on the fun.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly each shared shots of themselves from 2009 and 2019, showing that not a whole lot has changed in the past decade.

"Savannah, look at you!" Carson said. "You look better. Hoda, you look great in both. Al, sharp as ever. Craig, amazing.

"And look at me - rounder. What the heck is going on? Who are you people?"

While their looks may not have changed much, it's been a big decade of changes for many of the TODAY anchors.

Savannah, Hoda, Craig and Carson have all become first-time parents in the last 10 years, while Al has watched his kids grow into adults. So much for the notion that the highs and lows of raising children will prematurely age you.

Celebrities like Jessica Biel and Reese Witherspoon also took the challenge, showing that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Then there's Jimmy Kimmel, who had some fun with his look back to 2009.

Janet Jackson went way back past 2009 for a flashback photo with "Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

And for others like Bindi and Robert Irwin, the children of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, it's been a decade of growing into adults.

See everyone in 2029!