/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The TODAY anchors made sure to celebrate Christmas with their families in special ways, complete with matching pajamas, scrumptious meals and lots of smiles.

After building anticipation by sharing their family Christmas cards and favorite holiday traditions, they posted some sweet photos of the big day.

Matching pajamas definitely emerged as a theme for the TODAY family, led by anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

Savannah and husband Mike Feldman beamed in striped pajamas with daughter Vale, 4, and son Charley, 2, after a visit from Santa.

"That awkward moment you realize you’re all wearing the SAME outfit,'' Savannah wrote on Instagram. "Merriest Christmas!!!!"

Craig and wife Lindsay Czarniak also were the picture of Christmas joy in their own matching striped pj's with son Delano, 4, and daughter, Sibby, 2, on the special morning.

"Merry Christmas from this wacky crew of Melvins,'' Craig wrote. "@lindsaycz and I have so much for which to be grateful. Today we’re so thankful for our family, friends, and the birth of Christ which we celebrate today."

Hoda was all smiles on her second Christmas with daughter Haley Joy, 1, who will turn two in February. They were joined by partner Joel Schiffman, Hoda's sister, Hala, and her mother, Sami, for a family celebration.

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer also spent the day in some comfy pajamas with family, posting a heartwarming pic with husband Brian Fichera and son Calvin, 2, in front of their Christmas tree.

"We stayed in our PJs all day and never left this room,'' she wrote. "It was a perfect day. Merry Christmas everyone!! I hope yours was full of joy and happiness!"

Jenna Bush Hager got together with the whole family, including former president George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, in their first Christmas since the death of her beloved grandparents, George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

She shared a smiling photo with husband Henry Hager, and daughters Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3, along with twin sister Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne, who celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife after tying the knot in October.

Carson Daly incorporated a more serious note into his family's Christmas celebration, as they hung a special camouflage stocking in honor of all those serving in the U.S. military.

"So proud to hang a stocking for 'Our Troops' with our family’s every year,'' he wrote. "We are thankful for their service & honored to represent them in our home. #GodBlessOurMilitary"

And of course, it wouldn't be Christmas if TODAY meteorologist Al Roker wasn't cooking up a delicious meal for his family.

After staying up too late watching "Elf" on Christmas Eve, Al whipped up some sweet cinnamon rolls for breakfast and then grilled some lamb as part of their Christmas feast at dinner.

The TODAY family hopes everyone out there had a Merry Christmas!