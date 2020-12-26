Savannah, Al, Dylan and the TODAY family share their Christmas pics

Christmas 2020 was certainly like no other but the TODAY co-anchors and hosts managed to keep things merry and bright. There were cheerful and cozy moments spent at home, relatives joining in via video chat and lots of matching pajamas!

Savannah Guthrie, who had been baking some perfectly imperfect cookies with her kids, posted a sweet family pic on Instagram Friday.

"Merry —> and bright Happy Christmas!!," Savannah posted alongside an adorable photo of her whole family decked out in Christmas jammies with matching black and white striped pants. Savannah's daughter, Vale, 6, and son, Charley, 4, looked happy curled up on the couch next to their parents and a beautiful tree twinkling in the background. She also included another photo of her family wearing festive elf, reindeer and Christmas tree glasses.

Hoda Kotb took to Instagram early Saturday morning to share a photo from her celebration, which included her fiancé, Joel, her mom, Sameha, daughters Haley, 3, and Hope, 1, while her sister, Hala, joined in via video.

"Merry christmas xoxo," Hoda captioned the family pic featuring everyone decked out in matching red-and-white pajamas. Hoda has said that lighting her tree and making Christmas ornaments with her girls is a favorite yuletide tradition.

Craig Melvin wasn't going to the be left out of the festive jammies party. He and his wife, Lindsay, along with their son, Delano, 6, and daughter, Sybil, 4, looked adorable in matching plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas from ours to yours. Happy birthday, Jesus," he captioned the sweet family photo on Instagram. "Dont judge but I’m still wearing the pjs almost 24 hours later," he added in a sentiment we could all relate to!

Sheinelle Jones was looking cozy in a Santa hat with her husband, Uche, and their kids — Kayin, 11, and twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 8 — in a photo she shared on Instagram on Christmas Day.

"Merry Christmas everybody!!!" the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host wrote, adding two Christmas tree emojis to her caption.

"2020 puts things in perspective," she said on Friday, explaining that even though this was the first Christmas they spent without extended family, her daughter Clara was still excited because "it's going to be us."

Al Roker was also excited to reunite with his family for the holiday.

"Having all our kids home for #christmas is the best gift ever!!!" he posted on Instagram. Al and his wife, Deborah were recently reunited with all three Roker children, Courtney, 33, Leila, 22, and Nick, 18. Al said that he hadn't seen Leila since January because she had been away at college in Paris. In their family pic, the Rokers all look happy decked out in red monogramed PJs.

Dylan Dreyer said that her husband, Brian told her that this would be the best Christmas yet since it would be just their family of four celebrating together.

"Nothing like Christmas morning through a child’s eyes. Merry Christmas from our home to yours!!" Dylan posted next to a sweet holiday card on Instagram. The card features the family in Christmas jammies and some additional pics of Calvin, 4, and Ollie, 11 months, enjoying the day's festivities.

Jenna Bush Hager also posted her festive Christmas card on Instagram, giving TODAY fans a look at her lovely family.

"Merry Christmas to all. Wishing you all things bright and beautiful!!!" Jenna wrote next to a photo with her husband, Henry, daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5, and son Hal, 1.

The card features a quote from Poppy's favorite hymn, "All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all."

Wishing you a happy holiday season from the TODAY family to yours!