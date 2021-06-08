IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY All Day premieres new original programming — get the details

The new lineup features broadcast highlights, original cooking shows and more.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and the rest of the TODAY team are bringing all-new original programming to the TODAY All Day streaming channel.

Beginning Tuesday, Savannah and Hoda will host "TODAY in 30," a daily, half-hour show full of highlights from each day's morning broadcast. Expect the latest in news and entertainment, along with behind-the-scenes moments from the show available only to TODAY All Day viewers.

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host "TODAY in 30," a daily, half-hour show that brings viewers highlights from each day's morning broadcast, on the TODAY All Day streaming channel.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Foodies, rejoice! Several TODAY Food programs are making their way to the 24/7 streaming channel. The lineup includes "#Cooking" with Samah Dada and "Saucy" with Anthony Contrino, as well as shows starring the hosts of TODAY themselves. "Cooking with Cal," hosted Dylan Dreyer and her adorable 4-year-old son, Calvin, premieres later this summer, as does a brand-new cooking program starring Al Roker.

Al Roker will be the host of his own cooking show later this summer on TODAY All Day.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

TODAY All Day also has lots in store for shoppers, including a monthly program debuting on Thursday, June 17, that's hosted by TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin. As always, Jill will dish on the hottest trends in fashion, beauty, home decor, accessories and tech products.

Viewers can also catch the energetic "TODAY Talks," hosted by Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna's daily program will feature the best anchor banter and quippy chats from that morning's TODAY. And, how's this for a bonus: Hoda will join Jenna each day for a special conversation only TODAY All Day viewers can enjoy.

Meanwhile, travel lovers won't want to miss the TODAY All Day original travel series "Incredible World," hosted by Keir Simmons, and original consumer segments from NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen and Stephanie Ruhle.

Visit TODAY.com to stream TODAY All Day.

