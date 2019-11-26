TobyMac remembers son a month after his death, shares images from his funeral

Christian rapper TobyMac is remembering his late son, Truett Foster McKeehan, as his family prepares for their first Thanksgiving since McKeehan's death last month.

TobyMac posted a series of emotional photos on Twitter and Instagram from the funeral for his son, an aspiring rapper who was found dead at 21 on Oct. 23 at a home in Nashville, Tennessee.

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share....Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month,'' he wrote. "We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved. As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us through people."

The photos show TobyMac hugging family and friends, as well as pallbearers wearing red hoodies with "Shiloh" on them. McKeehan performed under that name as well as TRU, truDog and Truett Foster.

The cause of his death remains under investigation. Local authorities told The Tennessean last month that an autopsy would be conducted.

In a statement posted to his website following his son's death, TobyMac said, "Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box."

He added, "My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee. ... As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a 'pop' (as tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter."

TobyMac expressed his gratitude on Monday for all the support in the wake of McKeehan's death.

"We have experienced family at every layer and every turn,'' he wrote on Instagram. "From the closest to those who have loved from a distance, thank you, thank you a thousand times over. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate hearts. It is something we will never forget."

TobyMac released a song called "Scars" last year that addressed the relationship with his son after McKeehan had moved out of their family home. McKeehan is the oldest of TobyMac's five children with his wife, Amanda.

The family has started the Truett Foster Foundation in his memory to raise money for college scholarships with a focus on getting an education to pursue music.

TobyMac and his wife will work with The Global Orphan Project to distribute the scholarship money to young students.