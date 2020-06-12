Reality star Tinsley Mortimer is trading the Big Apple for the Windy City.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" socialite is leaving the Bravo franchise to move to Chicago to be with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Mortimer, 44, wrote on Instagram. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott."

She thanked Bravo's Andy Cohen in her message and said being on the show was "such a fun experience."

Mortimer also shared a sweet video of the moment in November that Kluth proposed to her outside the Chicago Water Tower.

She was previously married to Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer from 2002 to 2010.

In March, Mortimer spoke to Bravo TV's The Daily Dish about how she and Kluth were doing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and what they're thinking about for their upcoming wedding.

"I'm happy that we're together and we're healthy and we're here with our dogs," she said. "And so I can't complain. And we want a small wedding, so once we know more about what's going on, we'll be able to plan it hopefully quickly."

Now, if only there were a "Real Housewives of Chicago" ...