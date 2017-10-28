'They have very different personalities': Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson dishes on twins

share tweet pin email

Every grandmother thinks her grandchildren are the cutest, but when Tina Lawson says that her daughter Beyoncé’s twins are truly beautiful, there’s really no need to second guess.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" Lawson and her husband Richard took time to share some of the adorable details about their celebrity family.

“They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” she gushed of Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June. “I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it.”

According to Lawson, the 4-month-old twins are already growing into little individuals. “It’s crazy ... it's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl,” she continued. “They have very different personalities.”

The grandparents see a change in 5-year-old Blu Ivy as well. Since the twins’ arrival, they say she's grown into her older sister role. “It’s making her grow up, it’s bringing some maturity,” said Richard. “She’s only 5, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm.”

Blu Ivy, the ultimate “diva,” is sharing her “diva-dom” in the best way, he explained, and the busy family couldn’t be happier.