When I walk into TODAY's Studio 1A greenroom to greet Tina Knowles before her Hoda & Jenna segment, I expect to see her surrounded by a hair and makeup team. Instead, she's sitting quietly in front of the vanity mirror, curling her own hair.

I shouldn't have been surprised. After all, long before she was known as the mother to superstars Beyoncé and Solange, she was a hairstylist and owner of one of Houston's most popular salons. It was there that her daughters would often perform for clients, in between helping around the salon and sweeping hair. And as Destiny's Child, the girl group featuring her oldest daughter, began its rise to stardom, it was Knowles who was the trio's costume designer. She later went on to become the fashion designer behind the collection "House of Deréon," and to this day, she consults with Beyoncé and her wardrobe team on looks for her projects and tours.

So despite the glamorous worlds in which she now frequents, when it comes to beauty, Knowles — better known to fans as "Mama Tina" — is happiest being hands-on herself. That includes her newest role: Vice chairwoman of Cécred, her daughter's haircare line that debuted in February and aims to "honor global traditions." Cécred prioritizes the needs of textured hair, with products ranging from shampoos and conditioners to masks and rice protein treatments.

Knowles says she and her daughter have been dreaming about this "passion project" for years.

"When I had a hair salon back in the day, I would mix all these concoctions together," Knowles tells TODAY.com. "I mixed very high tech science products with natural ingredients and things that I knew that hair needs. So this was a long time coming."

Here, the entrepreneur, designer, mother, and grandmother of four (in case you're wondering, her grandkids simply call her "Grandma,") opens up to TODAY.com. We chatted about the conversation around her daughter's natural hair, how she's teaching her grandchildren self-care, the outfit she is "proud" to have borrowed from Beyoncé's closet, and more.

And between it all, of course, she offers me tips for my own curly natural hair. She is Mama Tina, after all.

OK, I'm sure it's like picking a favorite child but — what is your favorite Cécred product, if you had to choose one?

It would definitely be the Reconstructing Treatment Mask. That’s the one that I think is so important. Obviously, products being good is important. But products work best on healthy hair, and the reconstructor builds your hair, whether it's damaged or color-treated. When I had my salon, I was always told that with Black hair, you could not have color and relaxer and grow long hair. But that's not true, with the right treatments. So I worked really hard on the reconstructing mask because I knew how important that was to help keep people’s hair healthy and growing.

As a longtime hair salon owner and hair enthusiast, there’s been a lot of conversation on social media lately about how stylists are now asking clients to come with their hair washed, or charging extra fees for hair washing, parting, or long hair and thick hair surcharges. What are your thoughts on that?

Well, something like taking braids out, I totally get that. But what I’m not feeling is when they tell people to come in with their hair already shampooed. You don't know what products that person used to wash their hair and what you will be then adding to it. But also, the full service should be making your hair healthy — using great products and reconstructing the hair and moisturizing it. You can’t do that if someone shows up with their hair partially done. I don’t like that at all.

There’s been a lot of conversation since Beyoncé posted a video of her 'Cécred Sunday' haircare routine. When she showed of her long, healthy natural hair, it sparked commentary about when where and how she chooses to show her natural hair. Why do you think people are so fixated on that?

Beyoncé wears wigs a lot, right? She's been open and vocal about that. You know, in the first of couple years (of her performing), she she didn’t want anything in her hair — no kind of extensions, nothing. And then she learned that with all the curling, sweating and all of that, it was important to wear wigs sometimes to protect her real hair and also easily transition between looks.

A lot of times, we are seeing her hair, but people assume it's a wig. So that's always started a lot of chatter, like, "Oh, she doesn't have any hair. She’s baldheaded."

The more they said, “Oh she won’t show us her hair,” the more she didn’t want to show it. So we had a hard time getting her to finally put that video out. Tina Knowles on Beyoncé releasing a video of her hair routine

What was really important to us is that Cécred, as a brand, is bigger than her. We didn’t want her to take away the attention of how great the products were. Yes, people buy them because Beyoncé uses them. But she wanted people to really get to know and understand the breadth of the brand before she shared how she herself uses it.

She actually shot that video when we did the launch in February, but she just did not want it out, because she didn't want herself to be the focus. And the more they said, "Oh she won’t show us her hair," the more she didn’t want to show it. So we had a hard time getting her to finally put that video out.

And I think it was relatable, because we all have that self-care Sunday routine. I know you have passed on a lot of beauty lessons to your daughters. What about your grandkids — are you teaching them about hair and self-care yet?

I mean, Blue is just a little hairstylist herself! She loves it, she's so creative. I’m always doing little tricks with her hair. Being in this family, you don’t have a choice. My grandson Julez is 19 and he's modeling now. And I’m like, "You gotta get a facial," and he’s walking around like, "Ugh, Grandma made me get a facial." But I want them to understand self-care, how to take care of yourself and devote that undivided time to yourself.

I love that. Speaking of self-care routines, the 'Cowboy Carter' album is a major part of my own now. Do you have a favorite song?

It switches! I’m still loving that record. But definitely "DAUGHTER" obviously is such a beautiful song; I love the fact that Beyoncé does an aria because she went to a performing arts high school and she used to sing opera, and I always loved it. So I love that song. "LEVII'S JEANS" too. Also so good. It is just such a great record. It’s hard to pick one because I like each song a different way.

That's exactly how I feel. Curious, do you still work with Beyoncé when it comes to her hair for touring?

No, she’s got it. She’s got great people around her for hair. What I do consult on is the wardrobe and picking the stylists. Dealing with the wardrobe is something I still really, really enjoy.

After all, you are a style icon. I saw you recently stepped out wearing a custom Diesel denim jumpsuit, the same jumpsuit that your daughter Beyoncé wore during one of her 'Renaissance' tour stops. Do you borrow clothes often from your from your daughters?

I went to a party in Vegas and ... it’s Vegas! And I had always love that look, with the boots, so I just said I’m gonna pull this and be bold and wear this and have fun.

I love that you sent the message that fashion is timeless, and ageless. It reminds me of how you posted supporting Gayle King's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. You're 70 and she will be later this year. I love that you're both sending the message, 'Age ain't nothing but a number.' What advice do you have for anyone who might think, 'I could never wear my daughter’s outfit at a party, or be on the cover of Sports Illustrated after a certain age'?

I think that you have to live your life. Your first thought should not be "Oh, I’m too old for that." Wearing that outfit Beyoncé had worn was almost like a bucket list thing for me. It made me feel good and empowered me.

I think that you have to live your life. Your first thought should not be “Oh, I’m too old for that.” Tina Knowles

Gayle told me that she didn’t know being on a swimsuit magazine cover was on her bucket list, but here she is, and I've already heard so many women that are our age are now going out and putting swimsuits on. If your body is not perfect, so what? You're still beautiful. So yeah, I'm proud of her. And I'm proud of me too.

Last question. I know you can’t tell us much, but I have to ask: What can you tell us about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Act III?

Not a thing! Nothing, nope. Or I will be banned somewhere far, far away!