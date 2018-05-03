Tina Fey says comedian Michelle Wolf 'did her job' at Correspondents' Dinner

share tweet pin email

Tina Fey knows what's funny. And she also knows the nature of the comedian.

And on Thursday, she spoke up to defend fellow funny woman Michelle Wolf, whose pointed remarks at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner have drawn criticism from multiple corners.

"Michelle did her job," she told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "You can't ask a coyote to guard the henhouse, and if you invite a comedian into that place where that tone is set, they're going to give it to you straight. That's pretty much what she did."

Fey, who will be hosting "Saturday Night Live's" season finale on May 19 and whose musical "Mean Girls" just garnered 12 Tony nominations, said that she was thrilled every year not to be hosting the dinner herself.

"It's the roughest room," she said, noting anyone who does speak has to have an "I don't care what you think about this" attitude about the audience's opinion.

But she also added that the tone Wolf brought to her remarks wasn't wholly new. "It really ties into this thing, this culture of people being like, 'I said it!'" she said. "That's the culture we've built now."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.