Tina Fey cried in the gym after learning 'Mean Girls' got 12 Tony nominations

Tina Fey was crying in the middle of an Equinox gym in New York City on Tuesday for all the right reasons.
The former "30 Rock" star was working out when she was told by a friend that her musical, "Mean Girls" had garnered 12 Tony nominations, which was overwhelming even for a woman with nine Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes on her resume.
Tina Fey talks about 'Mean Girls' on Broadway, hosting SNLPlay Video - 4:37
Tina Fey talks about 'Mean Girls' on Broadway, hosting SNLPlay Video - 4:37
"I was afraid to watch on TV, so my friend was scrolling through the internet, and as all this good news started to rain down on us, I started crying,'' Fey told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY Thursday.
"I cried in the middle of Equinox. I was not the first, and I'm sure I will not be the last."
After spending five years to translate her hit 2004 movie, "Mean Girls," to the Broadway stage, getting nominations in categories like best musical and best book of a musical was something special for the "Saturday Night Live" alum.
"I've never cried over an Emmy or a Golden Globe,'' she said. "It must've meant more to me than I realized because I'm just so proud of this show and everybody involved."
See the cast of Broadway's 'Mean Girls' perform live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:55
See the cast of Broadway's 'Mean Girls' perform live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:55
Fey, who will be hosting the season finale of "SNL" on May 19, also gave her thoughts about the controversy regarding comedian Michelle Wolf's performance at last week's White House Correspondents Dinner.
Savannah also made a startling admission during the interview. She had never seen the original "Mean Girls," a teen classic, until she watched it two weeks ago on a plane.
"But you're a Caucasian woman!" Fey joked.
'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' lead Tony nominations with 12 apiecePlay Video - 1:01
'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' lead Tony nominations with 12 apiecePlay Video - 1:01
More video
See Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie (and Vale!) on Jimmy Fallon
Get a first look at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new magazine, The Magnolia Journal
Does the H in ‘IMHO’ stand for ‘humble’ or ‘honest’? TODAY viewers say…
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will cover royal wedding on HBO
While the film still holds up 14 years later, it does contain some dated slang, most famously used by Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacy Chabert. She tries to make the word "fetch" into one everyone commonly uses before Regina George (Rachel McAdams) shuts it down.
"Gretchen, stop trying to make 'fetch' happen!'' she says. "It's not gonna happen!"
Savannah asked Fey if "fetch" will ever happen, 14 years later.
"I want to apologize to the world for 'fetch,''' Fey said.
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.