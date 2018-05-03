Tina Fey cried in the gym after learning 'Mean Girls' got 12 Tony nominations

share tweet pin email

Tina Fey was crying in the middle of an Equinox gym in New York City on Tuesday for all the right reasons.

The former "30 Rock" star was working out when she was told by a friend that her musical, "Mean Girls" had garnered 12 Tony nominations, which was overwhelming even for a woman with nine Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes on her resume.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tina Fey talks about 'Mean Girls' on Broadway, hosting SNL Play Video - 4:37 Tina Fey talks about 'Mean Girls' on Broadway, hosting SNL Play Video - 4:37

"I was afraid to watch on TV, so my friend was scrolling through the internet, and as all this good news started to rain down on us, I started crying,'' Fey told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY Thursday.

"I cried in the middle of Equinox. I was not the first, and I'm sure I will not be the last."

After spending five years to translate her hit 2004 movie, "Mean Girls," to the Broadway stage, getting nominations in categories like best musical and best book of a musical was something special for the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

"I've never cried over an Emmy or a Golden Globe,'' she said. "It must've meant more to me than I realized because I'm just so proud of this show and everybody involved."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See the cast of Broadway's 'Mean Girls' perform live on TODAY Play Video - 4:55 See the cast of Broadway's 'Mean Girls' perform live on TODAY Play Video - 4:55

Fey, who will be hosting the season finale of "SNL" on May 19, also gave her thoughts about the controversy regarding comedian Michelle Wolf's performance at last week's White House Correspondents Dinner.

Savannah also made a startling admission during the interview. She had never seen the original "Mean Girls," a teen classic, until she watched it two weeks ago on a plane.

"But you're a Caucasian woman!" Fey joked.

While the film still holds up 14 years later, it does contain some dated slang, most famously used by Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacy Chabert. She tries to make the word "fetch" into one everyone commonly uses before Regina George (Rachel McAdams) shuts it down.

"Gretchen, stop trying to make 'fetch' happen!'' she says. "It's not gonna happen!"

Savannah asked Fey if "fetch" will ever happen, 14 years later.

"I want to apologize to the world for 'fetch,''' Fey said.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.