Tina Fey brought to tears as she learns grand total at coronavirus fundraiser

Tina Fey is used to making people laugh. Now, people are making her cry.

The former “30 Rock” star was brought to tears Monday night while hosting “Rise Up New York,” a virtual telethon to raise money for coronavirus relief in the Big Apple put on by the Robin Hood Foundation, whose mission is to combat poverty.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“We can’t leave our children or any of our neighbors behind,” she said before revealing how much had been raised. “Together, we’re going to lift them up and help 2.5 million people who need to work and eat get back on their feet.”

"I am told that the number of donors is well over 100,000 people from kids with piggy banks to million-dollar gifts," she continued. "And no matter how big or small, they all share that spirit of generosity, and in the end, that is how we'll win."

The former “Saturday Night Live” star, who didn’t know how much money people donated, was stunned when she discovered the total.

“Is this real?” she asked.

"Okay. A hundred and fifteen million dollars. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers," a visibly moved Fey said. "A hundred and fifteen million dollars, what a great day for New York."

"Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world," Fey said through tears. "There's so much more to do."

“It was incredible,” Fey told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s TODAY about the response to the fundraiser.

“People came through in an incredible way last night,” she added. “A hundred and fifteen million dollars. Every dollar of it goes right to the organizations that need it.”