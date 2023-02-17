Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are going on their 1st comedy tour — here's what to know

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hitting the road together for their first live comedy tour this spring.

On Feb. 13, the comedians announced the “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour,” which includes limited dates in Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago and Atlantic City.

“It’s going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us,” Fey said in an Instagram video announcing the tour. “We don’t know yet, but it’s gonna be awesome.”

Fey and Poehler have teamed up several times over the years, co-starring in multiple comedies, including 2008’s “Baby Mama” and Fey’s 2004 classic teen satire “Mean Girls.”

The longtime friends have also hosted the Golden Globes together four times.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” the duo joked in a press release.

Tickets for the tour are nearly sold out, but there are still tickets available for a handful of dates. Some additional dates have also been added due to demand, so it is worth checking the tour’s official website for any future dates that may become available.

Read on for everything you need to know about the “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour.”

What are the tour dates?

The tour will kick off in Washington, DC in April and wrap up in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in June.

April 28: Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall

April 29: Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall

April 30: Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall

May 19: Rosemont, Illinois at the Rosemont Theatre

May 20: Chicago, Illinois at the Chicago Theatre

May 21: Chicago, Illinois at the Chicago Theatre

June 9: Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 9: Boston, Massachusetts: MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Late show)

June 10: Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 11: Atlantic City, New Jersey atHard Rock Live at Etess Arena

How can you buy tickets?

Tickets were first available during a presale period beginning Feb. 15, and general ticket sales opened on Feb. 17.

While almost all of the shows are sold out, there are still tickets available for one show, according to the tour’s website as of this writing:

The June 11 show at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City

To buy tickets, follow the link for the show of your choice on the tour’s official website, which will take you to Ticketmaster.

Prices for the remaining June 11 tickets are currently going for between $363 and $597 each.

Fans can still buy tickets on the secondary market.

VIP packages are also available to purchase, with limited availability, and come with merchandise including a tour t-shirt, a commemorative “Restless Leg” ticket, a tour poster, a tote bag and sticker.