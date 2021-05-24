Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in new movie

Timothee Chalamet will play the world's most famous chocolatier in "Wonka," a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka.

The movie which is scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023 has cast Timothee Chalamet to play the young Willy Wonka. Michael Kovac / Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later opened an elaborate house of confectionary treats. Reps for Chalamet confirm he will be singing and dancing in the movie.

Roald Dahl's popular children's book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," follows a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory run by one Willy Wonka. Since the upcoming movie takes place before the chocolate factory opened, Charlie and company won't be making an appearance in "Wonka."

Actor Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Gene Wilder memorably portrayed the candy man in the 1971 movie adaptation, and Johnny Depp later embodied the role in 2005 reboot directed by Tim Burton.

Paul King, known for "Paddington" and its sequel, is directing the Warner Bros. movie. David Heyman, a driving force behind "Harry Potter" and "Paddington" will produce "Wonka," based on a script by Simon Rich. The movie is scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Chalamet has several movies coming out this year, including Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation, the Wes Anderson comedic drama "The French Dispatch" and Adam McKay's star-studded disaster movie "Don't Look Up." He's also expected to portray Bob Dylan in the Searchlight biopic "Going Electric."

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Chalamet's casting.

