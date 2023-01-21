Timothée Chalamet appears in hilarious Apple TV+ commercial

Timothée Chalamet has one question: when will he star in his own Apple TV+ project?

Chalamet recently appeared in a new ad for the streaming service in a campaign called “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet.”

At the beginning of the commercial, the 27-year-old actor is sitting in a dark theater while the Oscar-winning film from the streaming service, "CODA," plays onscreen. Throughout the video, Chalamet discovers several titles from the Apple TV+ catalog and begins to question what’s lacking from his own filmography.

The "Dune" star starts to feel a little left out as he continues to see all of the projects from fellow celebrities on the streaming service. As he comes across Selena Gomez’s 2022 documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” Chalamet pauses for a moment before musing, “I don’t have a documentary,” while “Ted Lasso” has him pondering the idea of pursuing a television role.

“'Severance’ is weird,” Chalamet says as he watches an episode of the platform’s psychological thriller series, which was renewed for a second season last spring. “I can do weird.”

At one point, Chalamet even gets a FaceTime call from Jason Momoa, who tells the young actor that he just got done wrapping his new series “Chief of War” for the streaming platform.

“Wait, you have a new Apple show?” Chalamet asks, to which Momoa responds, “At this point, who doesn’t?”

The actor continues to spiral as he falls down the Apple TV+ rabbit hole, even disparaging “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis during a press junket, which accidentally got picked up by the mic. After discovering Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have their own project for the platform, Chalamet lays down in bed and rolls over, ending the commercial with a plea delivered to the camera: “Hey Apple, call me.”

In January 2022, Jon Hamm starred in a similar ad for Apple TV+, hilariously titled “Everyone but Jon Hamm.”

The commercial followed a similar structure to Chalamet’s as Hamm scrolled through the app, coming across all of the celebrities who had their own projects on the platform including Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, and Paul Rudd.

“Jen and Reese, no Jon” Hamm laments at one point while watching “The Morning Show” on screen. “Feels like a missed opportunity.”

Hamm eventually got his happy ending with Apple TV+ though.

Variety reported in Aug. 2022 that the “Mad Men” star would appear on the third season of “The Morning Show" as the character, Paul Marks.