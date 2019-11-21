Tim Tebow posts heartbreaking video saying goodbye to his dog, Bronco

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow posted a heartbreaking video of himself saying goodbye to his beloved dog, Bronco, before putting him down Wednesday night.
In the clip, Tebow feeds his dog a piece of cheese and smiles, before breaking down.
“One of the toughest goodbyes,” he wrote in his Instagram status. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”
Tebow has talked about his love of dogs before on several occasions and referred to Bronco as “his son” in at least one tweet. He told AOL.com in 2018 he got Bronco as a gift after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010.
He told the outlet at the time his “sweet and loving” dog was always by his side.
"For so many people, (dogs) are our best friends and they provide so much joy and love," Tebow told AOL.com last year.
He posted several tributes to the Rhodesian Ridgeback on his Twitter account Wednesday night.
Our hearts go out to him as he mourns the loss of his beautiful pup!