See Tim McGraw's wonderfully sweet 50th birthday message to Faith Hill

When Tim McGraw or Faith Hill have a birthday or shared wedding anniversary, you can bet they will do it up right on social media.

So we are totally not surprised that McGraw came through for his wife of nearly 21 years Hill on her 50th birthday with a beautiful photo and some more beautiful, romantic words:

Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life.... Our daughters could not have a better role model I am truly in love with you more everyday Can't wait to see what " the rest of our life" has in store for us A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

The country stars fell for each other while on their 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour and as she later told People magazine, she "wasn't about to let Tim slip through [her] hands." They married that October and now have three daughters: Gracie, 20, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 15.

Of course, that wasn't the only way Hill's birthday was remembered; she and McGraw are currently on the road with their Soul2Soul tour, and it looks like there was some organization behind-the-scenes to sing her good wishes:

Thank you for the birthday love today. I love my family. pic.twitter.com/P2D3e81He5 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) September 21, 2017

Plus her fans put together a special birthday book that she posed with on Instagram:

A huge thank you to all of you who were a part of this great birthday book. Thanks to @faithhill_fans for putting it all together. 💜 A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

All in all it seems to have been a very wonderful, well-appreciated celebration. Here's to the next 50, Faith!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Hill and McGraw make beautiful music together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April.

