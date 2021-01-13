Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard join forces for uplifting new song, 'Undivided'

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are doing their part to bring the world together.

On Wednesday, McGraw and the Florida George Line star released a song called “Undivided,” an upbeat and relevant track about finding common ground at a time when animosity runs deep given the current political and social climate in the country.

“I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change,” they sing in the chorus. “Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / 'Til this country that we love's undivided.”

The duo also released an accompanying video which features them having fun in the recording studio.

“'Undivided' came out of Hubbard’s time spent soul-searching on his bus while waiting out a positive COVID-19 quarantine,” reads a press release about the song.

Tyler sent me this song a few months ago and from the first time I heard it….I knew it was one I wanted to be singing for a long time. We got together in the studio last month and created something real special. Hope y’all agree when you hear it!! #UNDIVIDED coming Jan. 13th. pic.twitter.com/ooR3abi9Hw — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 5, 2021

“In that space, examining his own ability to judge too quickly, he considered the values he was raised with and looked to his faith for guidance and inspiration. But rather than writing a somber song, the process brought him to a place of hope, and he dug into his roots for a song that sparkled with a beat and positivity.”

“Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite,” McGraw said in the statement.

“I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me.”

It's been a rough year for all of us, full of tragedy and loss. But a New Year is dawning, and with it hope ...may we enter it #UNDIVIDED!! @THubbmusic pic.twitter.com/R6LWS5PGp5 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 31, 2020

“Undivided” will appear on the deluxe version of McGraw’s album “Here On Earth.”

Hubbard said the message of the song was perfectly suited to McGraw.

“I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music,” Hubbard said. “For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did.”