There’s just no way to adequately thank front-line workers for the tremendous risks and sacrifices they’re making amid the coronavirus pandemic — but country music star Tim McGraw didn’t let that stop him from trying his best!

The 53-year-old hit-maker joined forces with Spotify for a new installment of the streaming series “The Drop In” to surprise a group nurses working in a COVID-19 unit by singing their praises before literally singing for them.

We had a first look at the touching scene on TODAY Wednesday morning.

The men and women thought they were simply getting together via video chat for a work call until a familiar face suddenly zoomed into the picture.

“I know some of you guys are off and wondering why you’re having to call in on a day off,” the “Humble and Kind” singer said. “Hopefully, I’m not messing it up too much.”

It was clear from the smiles McGraw earned that the nurses were thrilled to learn the true nature of the meeting, and to not only hear him thank them personally, but to learn why he’s so thankful.

“I just wanted to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing,” he told the group. “Most importantly, for me, it’s an inspiration to my daughters. As they go out into the world, they can see what you guys do. And that’s one of the bright lights, I think, through all of this, being able to see how much people care, how hard people work, how selfless people can be — especially you guys, our front-line workers who put their lives on the line and take care of people. And you give our kids something to emulate as they go forward in life.”

The father of three then recognized the impact this is having on the nurses' children, too.

“I know you guys have extra care for your family, going home to your families and stuff,” he noted. “I know that that weighs on you when you go home from work. I guess that’s a constant thought with you guys, with the work that you do.”

That’s just one of the reasons he dubbed them all heroes.

“I see the hours that you work, we see it every day and hear about it every day,” McGraw said. “And I hope that you guys feel lifted up.”

To make sure they did, he sang his newest single, “I Called Mama,” for them and then explained: “There are a lot of great people who do a lot of great things, and you guys are at the top of the heap. And thank you for inspiring my daughters. I really appreciate that just as much as anything in the world I could ever say.”

The full episode of "The Drop In" will go live Wednesday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time McGraw has gone out of his way to salute vital workers during the pandemic. He and wife Faith Hill took part in CMT’s “Feed the Front Line Live” benefit concert in May.

And fans who want to hear even more music from the country crooner have something to look forward to, too.

Next month, he’ll release his first new solo studio album in five years, “Here on Earth,” and he’ll mark the occasion with a special livestream event featuring new and old music.