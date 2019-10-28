Tim McGraw has another hit on his hands — and we’re not talking music!

On Sunday, the "Humble and Kind" singer shared a post-workout pic that sent his fans into a frenzy.

In the shot, McGraw wears a snug-fitting, sweat-speckled Adidas tank top, along with a steely look of determination.

“My whole life, I’ve lived according to one key value,” he wrote in the caption of the bicep-baring pic. “I guess I’ve done so from an early age, when I wanted so fiercely to get beyond my circumstances. That value is, Be ready. Be primed for opportunity when it shows up, because it will come once, it will move on quick, and if you’re not ready to make the shot, your whole destiny can change in a heartbeat. Miss that moment, and you’ll live the rest of your life wondering just how much of your potential never played out.”

So instead of missing his moment he said, “I decided to go from being in good shape to being in the best shape of my life.”

The photo proves he reached that goal — and then some.

Admirers had a lot to say about it in the comments that followed, but most of their reactions can be summed as “Wow!” “Unbelievable!” and “Amazing!”

Those fans may have been shocked to see just how fit the 52-year-old country crooner is, however there’s one person who isn’t even a little bit surprised.

McGraw’s wife of 23 years, fellow hit maker Faith Hill, has long admired his physique — both privately and publicly.

Three years ago, Hill posted a photo of her shirtless husband hard at work scrubbing the tires on her car ahead of a big date night concert.

"My hubby gettin my ride ready to go see @adele in Nashville!!!!" she captioned the shot. "Yes, baby.....scrub those tires."

Lucky lady!