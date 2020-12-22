Tim McGraw shares rare photo of 3 daughters and wife Faith Hill

The McGraw family really seems to love "Game of Thrones."

Tim McGraw, his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters just showed off their passion for the hit HBO show and dressed up as a few of their favorite characters for a fun themed dinner at home.

The country crooner, 53, shared a few photos from the awesome event on Monday and the family appeared to have a great time. Their costumes were also pretty spot-on.

In the first shot, Hill poses with the couple's three daughters: Gracie (23), Maggie Elizabeth (22) and Audrey Caroline (19). The country singer, 53, dressed up as the Night King and paid attention to detail with accents like blue makeup and an icy crown.

Gracie nailed her portrayal of Joffrey Baratheon in a blond wig and ornate costume. Maggie Elizabeth went as Arya Stark and stayed in character in a brown leather jacket with a sword at her side. Audrey Caroline played Sansa Stark and sported a black dress and coat and a red wig.

McGraw appeared in the second photo dressed in a furry robe, red wig and matching beard, which led some fans to guess that he was portraying Tormund Giantsbane.

The father of three captioned the post "So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos" and wished his fans a merry Christmas.

His daughter Audrey shared her approval in the comments section, writing "We killed it honestly" and actor Rita Wilson wrote "This is the best thing ever."

Fans called the photos "cool," "awesome" and "hilarious" and one of McGraw's followers couldn't help but write the following message that's oh so "Game of Thrones:" "That's good winter is coming!"

McGraw rarely shares photos of his entire family, so the snapshot was a sweet treat for his fans. Earlier this month, the singer also gave his followers a look at how he and his wife were decorating for the holidays.

The 53-year-old showed off the couple's massive Christmas tree and shared a photo of himself high up on a ladder. McGraw had some fun while captioning the post, writing " "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."

B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas pic.twitter.com/Cvmha58rVM — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 8, 2020

In November, the country singer released a new music video for his song "Gravy" and shared a series of sweet throwback home video clips of his daughters.

While plugging the video on Instagram, the father of three shared the following message: "I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year. Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy."