Tim McGraw is looking back on some of his sweetest family memories in the new music video for his song “Gravy.”

The country singer, 53, shared adorable, throwback home video clips of the three daughters he shares with Faith Hill: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill pose with their daughters in 2015. TODAY

The heartwarming video for "Gravy," a track from his 2020 album, "Here on Earth," shows footage of his kids playing together through the years and spending the holidays with other family members and loved ones.

“I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year,” McGraw wrote about the “Gravy” music video on Instagram. “Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy.”

The devoted family man is never shy when it comes to singing his kids’ praises, including last summer when he raved about his daughter Gracie’s singing chops.

McGraw shared a musical moment from their father-daughter road trip, when they sang songs by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

“PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl,” the proud dad wrote in an Instagram post.

He also gushed about his daughters in an interview last year on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently,” he said.

“And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them," he added. "We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”