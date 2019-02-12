Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Faith Hill's father, Ted Perry, has died at the age of 88.

The country music star's on and off-stage partner, husband Tim McGraw, shared the sad news with their fans and followers on Twitter Tuesday.

McGraw, who's been married to Hill for 22 years, wrote, "Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old. He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known....... No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend."

Along with that profound sentiment, the "Humble and Kind" singer shared a moving montage of photos and video clips featuring Perry, set to the Judds' 1986 hit "Grandpa."

Toward the end of the video, Hill can be heard speaking about her father, stating, "Anyone who has ever met my dad will tell you he's one of the greatest human beings on the planet. He is so innocent."

As for McGraw, he continued his tribute to Perry, tweeting that, "I'll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for."

Though Perry has passed, the country crooner noted that his impact will survive.

"His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley," McGraw wrote. "I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts. We all love you G Pa."