Tim McGraw jokes Faith Hill is 'trying to get rid of' him as he decorates giant tree

Tim McGraw took to social media to show off his Christmas decorations and his decorating skills, and we can't get over how big his tree is!

The 53-year-old country star shared some pics on Twitter of his masterpiece and from what we can see, this Christmas tree is trying to compete with the Rockefeller Center Tree for nation's largest.

A: Santa's lead flying reindeer

B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas pic.twitter.com/Cvmha58rVM — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 8, 2020

"Who needs a tree topper when you have Tim😉 💫 Very beautiful 🎄💚" one fan commented.

Another fan agreed, adding, "You have got that right!!!! Who needs an angel when you have Tim!"

@TheTimMcGraw/ Twitter

In addition to the awe-inspiring decorations seen in the photos, McGraw captioned the pics making a funny joke about his wife Faith Hill, saying, "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."

Fans also seemed to love that joke. One person responded saying, "If you fell off of that ladder - and this photo didn't exist - no one would believe it. Faith would be on Dateline."

Hill, 53, and McGraw have been married since 1996, and the couple share three daughters together: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Back in 2016, the pair opened up about becoming empty nesters as they had just sent off their second daughter to college.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We haven’t gotten used to it,” McGraw told Us Weekly. “It’s an adjustment. It was tough when Gracie moved out. The week we were out taking Maggie and moving her into her dorm, it was hard for Faith and I to even sort of talk about it. We sort of ignored the subject. Although I think Audrey’s kind of enjoying it.”

On their "secret to marital success" after so many years together, Hill said "you just got to have fun."

"You know, laughter is sexy,” she said. “Sometimes, in the midst of craziness, everyone gets in an argument. That’s part of growing as humans. That’s part of growing as a couple. You just have to let some things roll off your shoulders and just move on and keep going holding hands. You’re climbing up the mountain together. You just have to have a little fun. We just kind of are guests here on this earth and we just really should enjoy it.”