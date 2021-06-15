Tim McGraw celebrates daughter getting master's degree: 'Go get em my sweet girl!'

Tim McGraw is beaming!

The country star honored daughter Maggie Tuesday on Instagram for getting her master’s degree.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!” McGraw captioned a quartet of photos of his daughter in graduation attire.

“I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place.....Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!”

Maggie, 22, is the middle of the three daughters McGraw has with wife Faith Hill. They’re also parents of Gracie, 24, and Audrey, 19.

The “I Called Mama” singer has talked about the magic of being a girl dad.

“There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are headstrong, smart, love you unconditionally,” he told actor Garrett Hedlund in an interview for men's lifestyle website Leo in March.

“There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can.”

And while the family has fun together — witness them dressing up for a “Game of Thrones”-themed dinner last year or appearing in his video for his song "Gravy" — McGraw knows the kids cannot stay home forever.

“It’s tough,” McGraw told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY last August. “There’s a part of you that is excited for them. You want them to go out and conquer the world and have fun and do all the things that kids do. But you don’t want them to leave your protection.”