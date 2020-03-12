Tim Allen offers words of support and 'spacesuits' to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

Sign up for our newsletter

Tim Allen took to social media to wish "Toy Story" co-star Tom Hanks well after Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them," he tweeted alongside a photo of his character, Buzz Lightyear. "Seriously rest up and get well!"

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Hanks wrote on social media that he and Wilson came down with symptoms of a cold, including fatigue, body aches and fevers, while in Australia.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the 63-year-old actor wrote in his post.

Allen's tweet was a follow-up to his first response regarding the upsetting news: "Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!"

Many fans loved the show of support between the two actors, who famously originated the roles of Lightyear and Woody in Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story" film franchise.

"You're unwavering with your compassion. Nice. Even more respect to you," tweeted one person.

Another added, "May God take care of woody and wife."

Many celebs have reacted to Hanks' and Wilson's diagnoses on social media, wishing the couple to get better soon.

"Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson," Julia Louis-Dreyfus replied to Hanks' statement on Twitter.

"Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

Reese Witherspoon took to the comments section on Instagram, urging the couple to "please take care."