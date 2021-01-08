Tim Allen explains why he cursed at a kid on set of 'The Santa Clause 2'

Tim Allen may make enjoyable family films, but his tart tongue doesn't always cooperate.

While appearing Wednesday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Allen said his penchant for cursing caused some trouble while shooting the 2002 film “The Santa Clause 2,” the second installment in the popular franchise.

“I’m not really a big fan of children. I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don’t like other people’s children. And when we did ‘Santa Clause,’ it was like cats, they wouldn’t leave me alone,” he said.

The funnyman, 67, said the fact that the set created a real Christmas scene added to the excitement for the kids.

“I mean, I’m dressed like Santa Claus, we had a North Pole set. We used real children, and, in one scene in a submarine, we’re looking, we’re waiting for the North Pole and then Air Force is flying over the North Pole,” he said.

It sounds like Santa Claus would've ended up on his own naughty list.

The “Home Improvement” star did his best to keep everyone in line before he had enough and let loose with some R-rated language.

“I said, ‘Everybody gotta be quiet.’ And these two kids were fighting in the back,” he said. “It was late in the afternoon and I’d been in this stuff way too long, I’m very angry, sweaty, and the camera just had to come around and get my eyes.”

“And then the movie opens. It’s Santa. These kids, again: ‘He hit me.’ ‘He pinched me,’” he recalled. “Fifteen takes later, the kid said one more word, and I let out the loudest F-bomb.”

Allen said the expletive stunned the kids on the set and left adults scrambling to explain what he did, to no avail.

“And I turned around and there are 12 children (who) looked like you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb,” he said.

“And, quickly, Disney people came in and calmed the parents down. ... ‘No, what he said was “fuch,” it’s a Swedish word. It sounds like that, but it means “holiday trim.”’ Kids didn’t buy it. Nobody bought it. I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids.”