"You" users are really particular when it comes to enjoying the deadly antics of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

And they definitely notice when Badgley is not actually playing Joe!

Victoria Pederetti (Love Quinn) and Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) in "You." Netflix

Eagle-eyed fan Anna Belle Ryan picked up on a very strange fact: The image that appears next to Joe's texts (and there are a lot of texts) doesn't appear to be Badgley.

In fact, we're pretty sure it's not anybody who appears on the show this season!

"Who is that?" the TikToker asks in the video, then zooms in on her TV set to show a texting scene that features words and icons on the screen. The message is supposed to be from Joe, but as she notes next, "No, it's not!"

At a distance, we can see that the picture looks a little like Badgley, though he's got a higher hairline. But really, it's not even close.

Joe (Badgley) and ... Not Joe? Netflix, annabelllerya / TikTok

In theory, it could be Badgley's stand-in. Because of the nature of the show, which features a lot of voice-over from Joe, Badgley would have to act many scenes with no dialogue because his narration would be added later. So it turns out that, as BuzzFeed reported this month, his stand-in Danny Watters reads the role while Badgley acts (thanks to ScreenRant for Danny's last name).

But subjectively, we don't think Watters (who has appeared twice in the show as a groom and "other Joe") really looks like the guy in the picture either. A Google Images search also failed to come up with a reasonable candidate. So who is he?

Badgley in "You." Maybe we should put him on the case; he's a patient observer willing to go to any lengths. Netflix

Joked one commenter, "That's Joe Silverberg."

And another referenced Badgley's "Gossip Girl" character: "That's Dan Humphrey."

Hey, they all could be true! TODAY has reached out to "You" producers for some answers, so stay tuned!