Tiger Woods shares photo using crutches, 2 months after serious car crash

Two months to the day since a one-car crash left Tiger Woods seriously injured, the golf legend seems to be on the mend.

Friday afternoon, he shared a photo of himself using crutches to get around with his leg in a boot.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," he wrote with a smiling emoji. "But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend."

Woods, 45, was seriously hurt on Feb. 23 in a one-car accident in Southern California, authorities said. He had to have surgery on his right leg after suffering multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula bones, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle, following the rollover crash.

Woods' representatives wrote in an update on Feb. 26 that he was "recovering and in good spirits" after successful procedures.

In the wake of the crash, fans and fellow golfers paid tribute to Woods by wearing his signature red polo and black pants in an homage to him at the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida on Feb. 28.

Golfers including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all paid tribute to Woods by wearing his trademark ensemble.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted later. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Woods' vehicle was going north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse road, on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, at about 7:12 a.m. PST when it crashed and sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

In April, police announced Woods had been driving at least twice the speed limit — 84 mph in a 45 mph zone — at the time of the crash but there were no signs he was impaired and he will not face charges.

The primary cause of the accident, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, was "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

Woods was still going 75 mph when he hit the tree, sending his SUV into the air, officials said.

"The impact of the vehicle when it hit the tree caused the vehicle to go airborne and do somewhat (of a) pirouette landing on its side," sheriff's Capt. James Powers said.

