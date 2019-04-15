Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Tiger Woods' hairline is making a retreat just as his golf game is making comeback, but Woods seems OK with it.

After winning his fifth Masters title and first in 14 years on Sunday, the 43-year-old acknowledged that he looks a bit different than when he last donned the green jacket in 2005.

Tiger Woods joked that it's no surprise he's balding given how hard it was to win his fifth Masters tournament. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"Everyone was playing well, you couldn't have had more drama than what we all had out there," Woods said at a post-event press conference. "Now we know why I'm balding… this stuff is hard!"

Woods looked calm and collected during a nerve-wracking back nine at Augusta National Golf Club before emerging from a pack of front-runners to win his 15th major tournament.

It wasn't until he took his hat off in celebration that he showed any sign of the toll the past years may have had on his noggin.

Woods' last victory at a major championship before Sunday was 11 years ago, and the decade since has been filled with a host of personal and health troubles.

Normally a dead-serious competitor, Woods has had a sense of humor about his battle with male pattern baldness (just like millions of other guys his age).

"I've got my helipad up top, and I'm very happy with that,'' he joked to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in 2017.

"It's time to moonwalk on me."

Woods also shared an emotional moment on Sunday with his daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10, who likely know him best as dad, and not just one of the greatest golfers in history.

The hair might be getting worse, but the golf game is as good as ever. Andrew Redington / Getty Images

And like any dad, he's been a target for his kids' jokes. He told Van Pelt the two ribbed him after seeing pictures from his full-headed heyday in the 1990s and 2000s.

"Look at daddy with a full head of hair,'' Woods told Van Pelt about his kids' reaction. "Look at the hairline."