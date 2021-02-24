Tiger Woods gave Dwyane Wade, David Spade golf lessons day before crash

Just a day before Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a car crash, he was giving friendly golf lessons to celebrities.

Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade posted a video Tuesday on Instagram of himself sharing laughs with the 45-year-old golf legend on an unnamed course in Los Angeles.

"So, I told you all I was about to do something amazing today," Wade tells viewers as Woods pops up behind him.

The former Miami Heat player went on to say that he considered Woods the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of golfing, so he jumped at the opportunity to learn from him.

"Tiger, thanks you for teaching me something. How good am I, or how bad am I?" Wade asks Woods, who's still standing behind him.

"Uh, good," Woods answers, while jokingly shaking his head side to side.

After Wade laughs at Woods' tentative reply, Woods offers the athlete words of encouragement.

"We're getting better," he says.

Wade concluded the video by thanking Woods again for his lessons.

"Everybody, be on the lookout. I got some lessons today from who I think is the GOAT, Tiger Woods. Thank you, brother I appreciate it," he says.

To clarify: Tiger is in LA for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest and GOLFTV.



Despite some speculation, he was not playing holes or hitting balls, but giving on-course lessons to celebrities. Tiger was in good spirits Monday. Did not arrive to course Tuesday. — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

The basketball star shared several photos of the pair on the golf course in an Instagram gallery.

"The reason I picked up a golf club 🤯 Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!" he captioned it.

Woods was seriously injured on Tuesday in a one-car accident in Southern California, authorities said. Woods was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told NBC News on Tuesday afternoon that Woods was undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

Hours after Woods' accident, Daniel Rappaport, a reporter for Golf Digest, explained that the golfer, who is based in Jupiter, Florida, was in Los Angeles to do a photoshoot with the magazine.

"To clarify: Tiger is in LA for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest and GOLFTV," he tweeted. "Despite some speculation, he was not playing holes or hitting balls, but giving on-course lessons to celebrities. Tiger was in good spirits Monday. Did not arrive to course Tuesday."

Funnyman David Spade also spent time on the green with Woods prior to the accident.

Alongside a photo of the duo posing together in a golf cart he tweeted on Monday, Spade joked, "Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener."

Over the weekend, Woods served as host for the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. He presented the championship trophy to winner Max Homa on Sunday. Woods himself hasn't played in any tournaments this year and is recovering from back surgery in December, his fifth such operation.