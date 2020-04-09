'Tiger King' special episode hosted by Joel McHale will air Easter Sunday

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" will return to audiences this weekend with a special after-show episode, Netflix announced Thursday.

In a short video on the streaming service's official Twitter account, comedian and actor Joel McHale announced he would be hosting the episode, which will be released on Easter Sunday. McHale said the new installment, entitled "The Tiger King and I," would feature interviews with some of the people featured in the bizarre docuseries.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

"It's eye opening and hopefully funny," McHale said. "So watch 'The Tiger King and I' April 12 on Netflix."

The true crime docuseries revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

"Tiger King," which premiered on Netflix on March 20, has become the internet's latest must-watch series. Audiences isolated at home due to the coronavirus pandemic shared their fascination with the show on social media.

The strange but true story has caught the attention of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, actor Dax Shepherd and artist Cardi B