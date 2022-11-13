Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos tied the knot on Saturday, November 12.

The couple wed in a ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, a property owned by her father, former President Donald Trump. The venue was chosen due to its significance to the bride, with her mom Marla Maples telling People, “This was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

Tiffany Trump wore an Elie Saab gown for her special day, donning a white long-sleeved, floor-length gown with a voluminous skirt. Her dress was embellished in crystals from top to bottom, opting for a simple pair of teardrop earrings as her only accessory. She kept her makeup simple and went for a neutral-toned smokey eye with her hair styled down in loose curls.

The couple’s wedding day comes just days after the midterm elections, however, Maples emphasized that her daughter’s wedding was going to be focused solely on the nuptials. She explained to the outlet, “We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics.”

On Friday, November 11, Maples shared a touching photo montage on Instagram set to Corrine Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On” ahead of her daughter’s wedding. The video featured photos of the 29-year-old throughout the years, including snaps with her mom from childhood, all the way to photos from present day.

In the caption, the 59-year-old penned a touching message to her only child, writing, “Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms • Now as I watch you move forward with love • know you’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day Love, Mom.”

Tiffany Trump is the former president’s fourth child and youngest daughter. Donald Trump shares three children with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died in July 2022 at age 73: Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 38. He shares one child with his current wife, Melania Trump, 16-year-old Barron.

Tiffany Trump, who graduated during the pandemic from Georgetown Law. was raised by her mother in Southern California outside of the spotlight following her divorce from Donald Trump. Maples emphasized the importance of this decision during a 2018 appearance on TODAY.

“I wanted to get away from the spotlight a bit and have a chance to have a real good mommy-daughter time where she can discover really who she is,” Maples explained. “And now she’s back in a big way.”

Boulos and Tiffany Trump went public with their relationship on social media in January 2019, after they were photographed at a New York City fashion show together in September 2018. After going public, People reported that the couple met the previous summer at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021, sharing dual posts on social media. In the caption of his post alongside a photo of the couple posing at the White House, Boulos wrote, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Tiffany Trump shared the same photo on Instagram, reflecting on her family’s time at the White House just days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”