Tiffany Trump engaged to boyfriend Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump, the fourth child and younger daughter of President Donald Trump, is engaged to boyfriend Michael Boulos.

Trump, 27, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that Boulos popped the question along with a photo of the two at the White House.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" wrote Trump, who wore a dark dress in the photo. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Boulos also shared his enthusiasm on his own Instagram account.

"Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together," he captioned the photo, adding ring and heart emojis.

Trump and Boulos were pictured together at a fashion show in New York City in September 2018, and she went public on social media with their relationship in January 2019.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos attend the Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2018, in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images

She shared a picture of the couple standing in front of a Christmas tree at the White House. Boulos stood by her side in a suit with a red tie, perhaps inspired by his soon-to-be father-in-law.

The youngest Trump daughter often posts picture of her family that include Boulos. On New Year's Eve, she shared one that included older brother Donald Trump Jr. in honor of his birthday.

The couple met in the summer of 2018 in Mykonos, Greece, at Lindsay Lohan's beach club, People reported.