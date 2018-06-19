Tiffany Haddish wears Meghan Markle-inspired wedding gown at MTV Movie & TV Awards

share tweet pin email

Comedy queen Tiffany Haddish channeled her inner duchess for Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards — and the result was a royal success.

Getty Images SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Host Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

The "Girls Trip" star went through a number of wardrobe changes throughout the two-hour show, but it was her take on the former Meghan Markle's wedding dress that proved to be a real showstopper.

And it's easy to see why.

Getty Images / EPA SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Host Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Haddish hit the stage is a spot-on recreation of the Clare Waight Keller designed Givenchy gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore for her May 19 nuptials.

"Meghan isn’t the only one who can look good in a dress," Haddish said, as she proved that point perfectly.

"She from my hood — I had to represent," she added of the newest member of the British royal family, who, like herself, was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Haddish not only nailed the sleek white dress, sparkling tiara and cathedral-length veil in her homage to Prince Harry's bride; she even decided to improve upon one part of the wedding-day presentation.

BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images Meghan Markle enters St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

While Duchess Meghan had two tiny tykes holding her veil as he entered St. George's Chapel, Haddish chose to swap the pageboys for pagemen.