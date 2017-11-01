Tiffany Haddish fights "dirty" in new PSA for hand washing

share tweet pin email

Ever wonder how many people actually wash their hands after going to the bathroom? Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, recently took a peek into what really happens when unsuspecting bathroom goers try to ditch the soap and water, and let's just say it's not pretty.

It’s all part of Method’s newest PSA about washing your hands.

“She just rinsed — she didn’t put no soap —that’s how you get sick!” Haddish says as she watches a woman skip out on the soap.

As one man DOES decide to lather up, Haddish responds, “Oh yes, he went for the soap, thank you God, a clean man is a good man!

When it comes time to wash your hands after going to the bathroom, here are some facts to consider:

-80% of common infections are spread by hands, according to the CDC.

-111 million workdays will be lost, costing nearly $7 billion in lost productivity between October and May.

-Talking on the phone in the bathroom can spread germs from your respiratory system onto the screen, those particles can live on the surface of your devices for up to 24 hours.

As for Haddish, when she’s not helping make the world a cleaner place, she's been keeping busy acting and bringing her comedy show to venues around the world. She most recently starred in the hit comedy "Girls Trip," alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, and can also be seen on her new Showtime comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood.”

Haddish is set to host SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift on November 11th.