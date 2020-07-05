Celebs respond to Kanye West's alleged White House bid: 'Do you think this is all a joke?'

Kanye West announced that he was running for president in a tweet on July 4, 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION.”

Kim Kardashian West retweeted her husband’s message, simply adding an emoji of the American flag to show her support in his newest endeavor.

West’s announcement was met with mixed feelings from celebrities, fans and social media users.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backing up the rapper on his announcement, responding to his tweet with, “You have my full support!”

First Lady Kim Kardashian West? Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish made a parody of West’s tweet, crafting her own announcement to a similar tune.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” she wrote, copying the opening line to West’s tweet. “I too am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION.”

Haddish responded to her own tweet, revealing her “running mate” for her bid, “So #HaddishChappelle2020.”

The actress engaged with some discourse with fans who challenged her choice of vice president.

“Not Chapelle. You can do better! Trevor Noah!!” one fan wrote, to which Haddish replied, “He Isn’t America Born but he could be the press secretary.”

Paris Hilton even jokingly tweeted her own announcement just hours after West.

“PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨” she wrote.

Octavia Spencer expressed her own opinions on the announcement, first tweeting, "Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown."

The Academy Award-winning actress continued, adding, "It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision."

"Fuller House" star Bob Saget followed in the steps of Hilton and Haddish, asking if he should also run for president. The actor followed up the next day, writing, "I have a BIG announcement to make!!"

"Last night, as a joke, I tweeted and asked if I should run for President too.... But thanks to all your kind support, I’ve made a decision... Stand by, ‘cause HERE IT COMES..."

Saget's big announcement? His running mate, fellow "Full House" star John Stamos.

"HERE WE GO @JohnStamos !!!" he wrote.

Actor and Band of Ghosts lead singer Eric Balfour didn't hold back in his response to Kardashian West, writing, "Do you guys think this is all a joke?"

"That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny? This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump!"

According to Reuters, it's not clear whether or not West has filed any official paperwork in order to appear on election ballots, but the deadline to add independent candidates has passed in many states.