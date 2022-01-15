Tiffany Haddish arrested, accused of DUI

Actor Tiffany Haddish, 42, is facing DUI charges after being arrested in Georgia early Friday morning.

Officials told TODAY that the “Night School” star was stopped in Peachtree City at 2:30 a.m.

Matt Myers, the assistant chief of Peachtree City Police Department, said that an officer initially observed Haddish stop in the road while on a different call. Later, he said, someone called 911 to report a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74.

Myers said an officer saw the car matching the description and “conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence.”

“Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” Myers said in an email.

Haddish's booking photo taken early Jan. 14, 2022, at Fayette County Jail in Georgia. Fayette County Jail Division

He added that Haddish was taken to Fayette County Jail “without incident.” As of Friday night, Haddish was not listed as an inmate at the jail.

Haddish’s rep did not respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Haddish is best known for her standup comedy and 2017 film, "Girls Trip." She's also set to appear in the Apple TV+ upcoming murder mystery comedy series due out later this month, “The Afterparty.”